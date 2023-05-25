'There was always the dream to get Brighton back to the top level'

Former Brighton midfielder Dean Hammond has reminisced on the Seagulls' "incredible journey" from not having a training ground or official stadium to playing Europa League football next season.

The 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Wednesday night confirmed a top-six finish and European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

Speaking to Sport Today on BBC World Service, Hammond said: "It's incredible. It's such a brilliant achievement from where the club's been in the last twenty years from when I was at the football club playing at the Withdean, not having a training ground, not having an official stadium.

"There was always the hope and the ambition at the club even when when I was fourteen or fifteen year coming through. They’d just sold the Goldstone ground but there were plans for the stadium to be built.

"It took a lot longer than anticipated, but there was always the dream to get back to the top level. It look a long time but the club has been built in such a brilliant way it’s almost a good thing that it has taken time."

Hammond also hailed the job done by manager Roberto De Zerbi and they way he has improved and developed players.

"If you watch Brighton play now some of the players are playing the best they've ever played it in their careers," he said.

"He has this ability to bring younger players through and give them opportunities and they will thrive, you look at Ferguson up front, what a talent he is going to be.

"Look at Lewis dunk at the back who’s always been a brilliant defender but I think he's gone to the next level under the manager now.

"Next season it’ll be really hard to replicate what they've done this year but I believe that they can probably match it. And if they do it’s probably an even bigger achievement than they’ve achieved this year."