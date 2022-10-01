Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "This game has different stories. There is the story of how we conceded two early goals, there is the story of how we came back in the game, then there is the story of how we threw it away.

"Brighton are a really good football team and a real team. It was a different formation, we were surprised a little bit? Yes a little. But we were already 2-0 down when we adapted from that. We scored our goals which were the counter-attacks. We could have won but would we have deserved to win? I'm actually not sure. Brighton deserved something.

"With all the good things we did during the week the confidence is a little flower and when someone stamps on it, it is really difficult. We have to accept it. Of course it is not enough for us but it is what we got.

"I spoke to the boys in a similar way to how I speak to you. I don't know how many times I have to say we need a reaction. The first goal has an impac ton both teams. They were flying and we were somewhere in between. They used that for the second goal.

"We could have defended much better. It's football and you have to accept it. On a day like this when it starts like this, it's important to fight your way through. It would be nice if you could win it. We always have problems against Brighton who are a very good football team but we have to do better.

"I know we have 10 points and that's the reality. I don't hide from that. We have to go together and build."