Guardiola on Stones, Haaland's physio and the derby
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Manchester derby.
Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:
John Stones will miss the derby with a hamstring injury but could be back within two weeks.
Kalvin Phillips has had successful surgery on his shoulder and was the "right decision".
Guardiola spoke highly of club physio Mario Pafundi, who went away with the Norway national team during the international break. The City boss praised his work in helping Erling Haaland, who "struggled at Dortmund", to maintain his fitness.
"Erling is taller" was Pep's little quip about the battle between Haaland and Martinez - but he expects Manchester United's new centre-back to give the Norwegian a challenge. "It's not the first time he'll have played against strikers taller than him."
The Manchester derby is quieter than the noise that goes with a Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry but that allows Guardiola to work closer with the team.