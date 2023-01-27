The two crisis clubs meet at Easter Road in a fascinating match-up. Aberdeen - with one win in nine games and on the back of the worst defeat in the club's history - have backed manager Jim Goodwin. Kind of.

Wednesday's statement from chairman Dave Cormack gave the impression this was a must-win game for the Irishman to save his job after recent struggles were capped by defeat by Darvel - and there were no assurances given apart from that Goodwin would be in the dugout on Saturday.

What state of mind will the players be in? Will they fight for their manager? Does a loose ultimatum solve anything? Who knows, but it's sure to be fascinating - and that's just the Aberdeen part.

Hibernian have won three of their last 13 games and sit two points further back, having lost 3-0 to fierce rivals Heart of Midlothian twice this month already.

If that wasn't bad enough for manager Lee Johnson, Ryan Porteous has joined Watford while his centre-back partner Rocky Bushiri is out for three months.

Johnson's top scorer Kevin Nisbet - one of the few bright spots in recent weeks after scoring seven goals in seven games - has rejected a move to Millwall, but will he feature against the Dons?

It feels like a must-win for both teams and yet, one victory wouldn't solve either club's problems.

