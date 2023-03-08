'Why Rangers should relish Easter Road challenge'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Tonight’s game against an in-form Hibernian looks like a really tough test on the face of it for Rangers but there is good reason for Michael Beale to be relishing the prospect of taking on Lee Johnson’s side at Easter Road.

The first-half display against Kilmarnock was very good but perhaps Rangers’ only truly impressive 90-minute performance since Beale took over came at Tynecastle in the 3-0 victory over Hearts.

Part of that was a result of Rangers being at it from the off (as they often haven’t been) but a large portion of their success that night came from Hearts’ own approach – positive, open and therefore vulnerable.

Few teams approach games against Rangers with such an attacking mindset, but the way Hibs are playing right now you would expect them to be on the offensive, which could play into their visitors’ hands.

Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin already look like they have improved Rangers’ starting XI and with Malik Tillman likely to be available again after missing the Kilmarnock game, there is a lot of creativity at Beale’s disposal, particularly if you factor in a somewhat-rejuvenated Ryan Kent, the pace of Fashion Sakala and the return to fitness of Antonio Colak.

John Lundstram and James Sands formed the central defensive pairing when Rangers faced Hibs in Beale’s first game in charge but Connor Goldson and Ben Davies’ partnership has added stability, though the Rangers defence still has an air of fragility, particularly at set-pieces.

But if they can keep the improving Elie Youan quiet, they will have a platform to hurt Hibs in the same way they did Hearts at the start of February.