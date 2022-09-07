High expectations in Amsterdam

By Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland in Amsterdam

The excitement is ramping up in the city centre among a growing Rangers support. Nervous? Not a bit of it.

Pretty much every fan I spoke to this morning and this afternoon is confident. For all the reaction to Saturday’s defeat to Celtic, it’s clear the run to last season’s Europa League final is filling the club’s support with optimism. Europe has been their platform in 2022.

Most fans seem to have tickets for tonight’s game with a throng of them now gathering in Dam Square before the trip starts around 4pm local time to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

For the majority, it can’t come quickly enough.