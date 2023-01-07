St Mirren 1-1 Hearts: Analysis

Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

The Paisley faithful may see few better performances from their side this season than the opening 45 minutes here.

Stephen Robinson praised his side's character after they sealed a point at Rugby Park with 10 men on Monday, and their spirit was again on full display in the early stages.

They rammed, rattled and ran roughshod over a previously high-flying Hearts, pressing with precision and passion to set the tempo of the encounter.

Chance creation was no issue either, breaking with real intent, but Greive's lack of composure in front of goal saw the hosts pass up the opportunity to be out of sight at the break.