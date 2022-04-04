Dyche on Mee, home advantage and Everton

Ben Mee is making progress but won’t be available, while Matej Vydra “might get around it”.

Dyche added that Mee isn't yet back in full training and he can't put a timeframe on his return.

On whether the Everton game is must-win, he said: "You don’t want to be losing these games. They don’t define the whole season. They can do but you can’t look at it like that."

He added: "Pressure is part of the job. I’m certainly not too worried about that, the focus is on the team and doing the basics well."

On Wout Weghorst only scoring one in 10, Dyche said: "Every player needs support and help. He is working ever so hard but we need to work to earn the chances. It’s about all of the team responding to score a goal."

On whether he wants more from his forwards, Dyche joked: "Yeah, kick it in the net. It’s not rocket science."

On Everton, Dyche said: "They are no mugs, they have spent money but it goes to show the strength of the Premier League."

Dyche said playing at Turf Moor in front of Burnley fans "makes it a healthier situation".