"I'm genuinely excited to watch these [European] games as a football fan. I want all Scottish games to win. I watched Hearts on Thursday night and thought they were outstanding against the Swiss champions [FC Zurich].

"I think we could be more positive about Scottish football, I think we could market ourselves better. The product is 100% better than we give it credit for. Hats off to those three clubs [in Europe], I'd love to be in that position.

"It's an aspiration of mine, I'd love to manage a game in European football. Ideally that's with Livingston. I'm envious of these games but it can only make the product on the park better.

"It will improve Scottish football as a whole, from a product point of view, but also financially."