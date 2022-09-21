Aberdeen have opened up contract talks with Ryan Duncan in a bid to secure the 18-year-old Scotland Under-19 winger, who is contracted until 2024, on a longer-term deal. (Press & Journal), external

Aberdeen forward Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who has scored in three successive games, has been named in the Cape Verde squad to face Bahrain on Friday. (Press & Journal), external

Former top referee Dermot Gallagher says that referee David Dickinson was right to award a penalty to Hibernian and send off Aberdeen defender Liam Scales for a foul on Ryan Porteous on Saturday. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Steve Conroy and Des Roache, who have both officiated multiple matches in the Scottish league, say Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous fouled Aberdeen counterpart Liam Scales in the lead up to the red card for the visiting defender and penalty in the Edinburgh side's 3-1 win on Saturday. (Get Involved Referee podcast), external

Steve Clarke believes Ryan Porteous has been treated "unfairly" after the Hibs centre-half was accused of cheating by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin to win a penalty that led to Liam Scales being sent off in Saturday's Scottish Premiership game and the Scotland head coach revealed that the 23-year-old could make his international debut during their three upcoming Nations League games. (The National), external

