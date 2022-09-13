Midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been omitted from the Scotland squad for their final three Nations League fixtures following a lack of game-time after his move from Aberdeen to Bologna.

T﻿he 23-year-old joined the Serie A club in July for a reported £3m, but his debut was delayed by a two-match game carried over from his Aberdeen career and he has had just six minutes of action.

F﻿erguson, who has four caps, misses out but former Pittodrie winger Ryan Fraser is recalled for games against Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) and a Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland (24 September).

S﻿cotland are a point behind Group B1 leaders Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.

T﻿he group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.