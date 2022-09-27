H﻿arry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Despite the two-week break from Premier League football, plenty of Southampton’s youngest stars have been in action for their national teams.

Scoring on his Saints debut against Cambridge United, 17-year-old Dominic Ballard notched three goals in three games for England U18s in victories over the Netherlands, the Faroe Islands and Belgium.

Summer signing Sam Edozie also found the net on his England U20 debut versus Chile in a 3-0 victory, before coming off the bench against Morocco, with Juan Larios also appearing for Spain’s U19 side.

Looking at senior squads, Gavin Bazunu started for the Republic of Ireland, with Armel Bella-Kotchap receiving his first call-up to the Germany senior squad.

Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Moussa Djenepo and Mohamed Elyounoussi also got their regular place in their national set-up, but the aforementioned names are so much more important for the club.

It shows the current crop of players that there is a clear pathway from the club’s youth side to the national first team.

Additionally, when Ralph Hasenhuttl goes looking for new recruits, they will be more inclined to join knowing others have succeeded in making the move before them.