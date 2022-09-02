'Ten Hag has started putting his stamp on Man Utd'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Manchester United are a much calmer club after three wins steadied the ship following the opening home loss to Brighton and the 4-0 debacle at Brentford.

Manager Erik ten Hag was in optimistic mood after Thursday's victory at Leicester City, which followed wins over Liverpool and Southampton.

Cristiano Ronaldo's situation will need delicate handling after a summer when it seemed he wanted to quit United but elsewhere Ten Hag's team looks to be taking shape after more expensive ventures into the transfer market, the £214m summer outlay breaking their own spending record.

Lisandro Martinez has settled in defence after his traumatic experience against Brentford's Ivan Toney led to his half-time substitution - although he has not faced a striker of similar power and stature since.

It does leave serious questions over captain Harry Maguire, so clearly now marginalised and with a World Cup on the horizon. It does not look good for the England defender.

Christian Eriksen has eased his way into midfield but it is elsewhere where Ten Hag will look to the new arrivals for a major impact.

Casemiro, at £70m from Real Madrid, showed trademark calm when he came on at Leicester while £83m forward Antony, well known to Ten Hag from Ajax, carries high hopes and much excitement.

United may feel they needed another striker but the mood is markedly different from three weeks ago.

Are they title challengers? Of course not. Top four must be the aim.

There is no doubt, however, that Ten Hag has started to put his stamp on United.