'When you lose your battles, you concede goals'
Erik ten Hag said Manchester United "have to be satisfied" with taking a point against Tottenham, despite throwing away a two-goal lead.
It was a tale of two halves as Spurs scored twice after the break to fight back in Ryan Mason's first game back as interim boss.
"After half-time, there was a difference," said Ten Hag.
"We lost the control. We were not ball secure. Then you have to go into the fight.
"When you lose your battles - you don't block the crosses, when you don't squeeze out, you don't block shots - you concede goals, and that's what happened.
"Finally, you have to be satisfied and take that point."
Did you know?
Marcus Rashford’s goal and assist against Spurs took his tally to 21 for goal involvements in the Premier League this season (16 goals, five assists). He has only registered more in 2019-20 (24).
Six of Bruno Fernandes’ seven league assists for United this season have been for Rashford - only Kevin de Bruyne has provided more for one player’s goals in the Premier League in 2022-23 (eight for Erling Haaland).