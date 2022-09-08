Potter leaves Brighton training ground without taking session

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Graham Potter has left Brighton’s training ground amid a growing expectation he will be confirmed as Chelsea’s next manager within 24 hours.

Potter spent just under two hours at the complex in Lancing together with long-time assistant Billy Reid.

He left without taking training as the club continue preparations for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

While other candidates, including Mauricio Pochettino, have been linked with the job, Potter quickly emerged as favourite for the role following Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal on Wednesday.

Neither Brighton nor Chelsea are offering any official comment on the situation.