Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Villa Park

Manchester City missed a chance to go top of the Premier League as a failure to kill the game off and score a second goal proved costly as Aston Villa fought back to draw.

The Premier League's top goalscorer Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal for City following his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund by volleying in from close range from Kevin de Bruyne's excellent cross.

City threatened to run away with the game, only for Emiliano Martinez to make two saves to deny Haaland and De Bruyne to hit the crossbar with a free-kick.

Leon Bailey, with Villa's only shot on target, equalised by firing into the top corner from Jacob Ramsey's pass and Villa thought they had won it when Philippe Coutinho put the ball in the net, only for an offside earlier in the move to rule out the goal.

For City, who had more than 70% of possession, they remain unbeaten in the league with four wins and two draws from their opening six matches, but will see this as two points dropped.