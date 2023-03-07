If Leeds United want to be able to invest in better players and a better stadium, then season ticket price increases will be a consequence of that.

That's the views of Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix and BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, who were speaking on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

After it was announced that the Elland Road club will be increasing their season ticket prices for next season by 10%, unless they are relegated, Leed-born musician Rix said: "I think it’s one where everyone will be furious, but everyone will pay it.

"It’s sensible by the club to say if we get relegated we aren’t going to charge you 10% more.

"But, if you want the best players and a better stadium, then I guess you do have to put the prices up gradually and not put people off."

Pope feels there is something "unique" about following the club.

"The whole thing about Leeds United is it's one of the best experiences you can have and it’s a hard thing to capture in a bottle," said Pope.

"It’s the unique circumstances around the city, around the fanbase, the club and around the people. It’s reflected in some of the other clubs as well, but you can sell that away as well if you outprice people."

Leeds are in their third season back in the Premier League following a 16-year absence, but only narrowly avoided the drop on the final day of last season and are in a relegation battle again this year.

"Hopefully the legacy of Leeds' time being in the Premier League is having a better stadium and being able to compete," said Pope.

"Not just stay in the division but compete in the division - and to do this they have to do these major infrastructure changes, and that means prices going up."

