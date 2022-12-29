Cody Gakpo says he intends to create "more beautiful moments" for Liverpool after completing his signing from PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch star will move to Anfield at the start of January for between 40m and 50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m), with the Reds beating all of Europe's top clubs to clinch his signature.

The 23-year-old says he cannot wait to bring his skills to Liverpool.

"I try to be a player who goes forward and make dangerous situations for the opponent," he told the Reds' official website, external.

"I look to create chances, make dribbles and give assists and goals. I hope I can bring that to this team and hopefully we can get a lot of beautiful moments."

Gakpo is excited about joining an elite group at Liverpool and believes he can continue to improve under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

"I can really learn from a lot of players and I'm really looking forward to [Klopp's] style of playing," he said.

"Virgil van Dijk told me that this is a massive club but it is also like a real family. That's very important for me because I'm a family guy.

"I'm really grateful to be here."