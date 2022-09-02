H﻿earts will continue their search for new recruits from the free agents market now that the summer transfer window has closed.

Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys arrived on loan on Thursday and manager Robbie Neilson remains on the look out for additions.

"We spoke about maybe bringing one or two more in but we just felt the ones being offered to us weren't going to improve the squad," he said.

"There are always a number of players (available) as we have seen in recent seasons with Stephen Kingsley and Barrie Mackay. There are a couple of areas we need to try and strengthen.

"We have a responsibility here probably more than most, given the fans put their money in every month. We have to spend that really wisely and we just felt the players being offered weren’t going to bring what we need. I would rather wait and see what's out there after the window and take it from there."