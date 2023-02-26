Viaplay Cup final: Rangers 1-2 Celtic - What the manager said

"The overwhelming feeling is always relief at the end of game," Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou told Viaplay. "People think you're jumping for joy, but it's relief because you know how much it means to everyone involved in the football club, the players, the staff and especially the supporters - the players carry that burden for 90 minutes and they got the job done.

"The players have had to be resilient. They understand what it means to play for this football club.

"We have some outstanding leaders, Callum McGregor is outstanding, so when you have guys like that, the rest will follow. He sets the right example.

"We had to earn it today. We played some fantastic football, but we just couldn't put it away and you know Rangers are going to come at you. When we had to defend, I thought we defended well. We could've just done with that third goal to kill them off."

On match-winner Kyogo Furuhashi, the Celtic boss told BBC Scotland: "Sometimes the measure of a footballer at this club is whether you can deliver on the big occasions. He's just an unbelievable young man in terms of his personality.

"He's such a clever player and he wants the big moments. He delivered again.”