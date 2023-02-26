Viaplay Cup final: Rangers 1-2 Celtic - Analysis

Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland at Hampden

Rangers had some good spells at Hampden, but they were too few and they were always playing catch up from a sluggish opening.

Fashion Sakala really should have levelled the game early in the second half and that bad miss was compounded by Kyogo's second goal soon after.

Big moments decide big games.

Manager Michael Beale said he was proud of the response from 2-0 but how much of that was down to simply being in 'we have to go for broke now' situation?

Substitutes Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell added menace in the middle of the park immediately after Alfredo Morelos struck and things may have turned out differently if those recent recruits had been trusted to start.

This was a significantly poorer display from the 2-2 derby draw early January and that will trouble the Ibrox boss as he seeks to bridge the gap.