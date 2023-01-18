Kilmarnock 2-3 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Kilmarnock had clearly targeted a vulnerability in Rangers' ability to deal with set-pieces as they slung in a succession of dangerous deliveries and had the visitors on the rack in a whirlwind start.

The early goal vindicated Derek McInnes' bold set-up of two strikers, but Danny Armstrong's needless and reckless challenge on Borna Barisic effectively ended the hosts' hopes of mounting a comeback of their own. Even a man down they never gave up the cause.

After a third consecutive game against either of the Old Firm, McInnes will look for this level of performance when Kilmarnock take on relegation rivals Ross County and Dundee United in their next two league games.