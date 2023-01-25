Rangers set to seal £900,000 Raskin deal - gossip

Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract with Rangers and the Ibrox side will look to complete the deal on Wednesday for the 21-year-old, who has undergone a medical in London and with a £900,000 transfer fee likely should the Belgian club allow him to leave now rather than when his current contract ends in the summer. (Foot Mercato via Football Scotland), external

Charlie McCann's transfer from Rangers to Forest Green Rovers includes a significant sell-on fee for the Premiership club as part of the deal while also holding "return options and matching rights" on the 20-year-old midfielder. (Glasgow Evening News), external

Rangers recruitment chief John Park is under consideration for a return to Hibs as their new director of football. (The Scottish Sun), external

Rangers are poised to lose head of intermediary academy Mark Spalding to USL Championship club Memphis 901, where he will become Stephen Glass's assistant manager. (Football Scotland), external

