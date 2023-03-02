Aston Villa v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
Aston Villa have lost just one of their 10 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W5 D4), going down 1-0 in December 2013.
Following their 3-1 win at Selhurst Park back in August, Crystal Palace are looking to complete just their second Premier League double over Aston Villa, previously doing so in 2013-14.
Aston Villa's past two home league games have both been 4-2 defeats, against Leicester and Arsenal respectively. The Villans have never conceded four or more goals in three consecutive top-flight home games before.
Crystal Palace are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, failing to win any of their eight games in 2023 so far (D5 L3). Five of their past six games have been drawn - including each of the past three - with the Eagles drawing more Premier League matches than any other side since the start of last season (24).