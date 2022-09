We asked St Mirren fans for their thoughts after Sunday's 2-0 win against Celtic...

Mark: Brilliant win for the Buddies they remind me of Alex Ferguson side of the late 70s good young strong side let's hope they can keep this team together Europe in their sights

Chris: Saint Mirren played really well and dominated the game and stopped Celtic playing their game

Siva: Great play St Mirren. Comfortable win and always in control of the game