Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was pictured back in training on Thursday as he returns from an illness.

Defender John Stones is the only member of Pep Guardiola's squad definitely unavailable as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the trip to the champions.

Bertrand Traore is back in training, while defender Diego Carlos could join him as early as next week.

