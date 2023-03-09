Tottenham Hotspur have failed to win any of their last five Champions League knockout matches (D1 L4) since a 3-2 win over Ajax in May 2019.

This was Tottenham's first goalless draw in a home game in all competitions since September 2017 against Swansea at Wembley, ending a run of 147 home games without a 0-0 draw.

Spurs have failed to score in three consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since April and May 2019, all 1-0 defeats against West Ham, Ajax and Bournemouth.