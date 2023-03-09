Spurs on goalless run - key stats
Tottenham Hotspur have failed to win any of their last five Champions League knockout matches (D1 L4) since a 3-2 win over Ajax in May 2019.
This was Tottenham's first goalless draw in a home game in all competitions since September 2017 against Swansea at Wembley, ending a run of 147 home games without a 0-0 draw.
Spurs have failed to score in three consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since April and May 2019, all 1-0 defeats against West Ham, Ajax and Bournemouth.
Cristian Romero became only the second Tottenham player to be sent off in a Champions League knockout match, along with Peter Crouch in April 2011 against Real Madrid in that season's quarter-finals.