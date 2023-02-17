Neilson thriving on pressure of management

Hearts' Robbie Neilson says the constant pressure of management means long-term planning is a luxury he can ill afford.

Neilson is preparing his side for Sunday’s game at Motherwell, who are searching for their third boss of the season after sacking Steven Hammell.

Neilson, who is now the second longest-serving manager in the Premiership – behind St Johnstone’s Callum Davidson – said: "It doesn't matter whether you are young or experienced. When you go into a club, you have got to win.

“The difficulty is, every weekend, every team is expected to win nowadays.

"I know Hammy very well over the years through Scotland and the under-21s even, a great guy. I'm sure Hammy will reflect on things and come back stronger.

"It's just the nature of football now. If you look down in England, the average tenure is getting down to almost a year.

"You just have to take every game as it comes, you can't plan too far ahead. In the background you are doing a bit of planning for the summer but 95% of our planning is for the next game.

"It's the nature of the beast and it's something that you like. Because if you had that long-term plan, if you say 'I am definitely going to be here for five years', you could take your eye off the ball on a Saturday.

"It's what I like about it, you are always under pressure to perform and you have to go and do it."