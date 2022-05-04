Transfer news: Gunners target Bologna's Hickey

Arsenal are lining up a move for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his defensive options and the 19-year-old Scotland international has impressed for the Italian side since joining from Hearts in 2020.(football.london), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners will make a final attempt to tie striker Eddie Nketiah, whose current deal expires at the end of June, down to a new contract. The 22-year-old is attracting interest from clubs in England, France and Germany. (Mail), external

