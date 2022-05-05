Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Tottenham’s record at Anfield has been singularly poor.

Since 1909, we’ve enjoyed just six wins, and this is precisely the type of football statistic that carries significant weight, despite its vintage.

Antonio Conte’s tactical nous came under the spotlight last weekend when the former Juventus coach opted to start Lucas Moura over Dejan Kulusevski against Leicester.

It is true the Swede had been unremarkable against both Brighton and Brentford, but by such logic the Tottenham gaffer might have opted to rest any or even all of his other equally uninspiring outfield players.

Conte has also persisted with wing-backs, despite not having competent personnel ideally suited to the task.

More baffling than the initial choice to pick Moura over Kulusevski was the peculiar in-game decision to send the Brazilian out for the second half before hooking him just seven minutes later.

Liverpool will demand much greater attention, Mr Conte.