Brentford talking point: 'This team keeps rewriting history'

Jonathan Burchill, author of A Pub On Each Corner

Looking at Brentford’s first Premier League fixture list last summer, it was amazing to see us up against the best sides in the country.

A league trip to Old Trafford hasn’t been on our calendar since 1946, although we visited in the second round of the League Cup in September 1975. The Bees lost that cup tie 2-1 to a United side including future Brentford manager Steve Coppell and player Stewart Houston. The latter was the Bees' record outgoing transfer when he moved to Old Trafford a couple of years earlier for £55,000.

Monday’s match saw United complete the season double over the Bees, as neighbours City had already achieved.

However, against top-six sides we have taken eight points (three from Arsenal and Chelsea, and a point from Liverpool and Spurs), which is a decent achievement in our first Premier League season.

The result of our most recent visit to Old Trafford probably won’t be a highlight for Bees fans, but the 3,000 who made the journey were part of a crowd of 73,482. For us, this was the largest match attendance in our 133-year history.

Our previous highest was the 69,792 at the 1942 London War Cup final at Wembley, which was also our only trophy success until last year’s Championship play-off victory.

One thing is for sure, this Brentford team is rewriting so much of our club history.