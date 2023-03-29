What is Postecoglou's 'key ingredient' for leadership?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes authenticity is the most important trait in being a successful leader.

"The one thing about leadership I’ve come to understand is that probably the most key ingredient is to be yourself," he told Celtic TV.

“If you try to be someone else, try to do it in a way that was successful or effective for somebody else, ultimately if that isn’t who you are, it’s not going to work.

“When you talk about leadership and leaders, people will follow people that they believe in and that only comes through the authenticity that you are who you are."

Asked if experience had altered his style of leadership over the years since he started out at South Melbourne, Postecoglou said: “Experience, life experience, professional experience all those kinds of things - absolutely. That’s where staying true to yourself becomes really important.

“Because instead of evolving your leadership to what maybe the latest trends are, it’s better if you evolve alongside the experiences you’ve had.

“You are going to make mistakes along the way, if you’re prepared to acknowledge that and use those bumps in the road to better yourself, then I think you’ll be in a better place with time.

“So I’m definitely a different type of leader today than I was when I first started 26 years ago, but the world’s changed as well so you need to be evolving with it.”