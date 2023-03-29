Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Some good news for Liverpool as forward Luis Diaz, who has been out since a 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in October, has returned to training.

The 26-year-old Colombian initially returned to training during the Reds' training camp in Dubai in December, but suffered a setback which manager Jurgen Klopp described as "a proper smash in the face".

Diaz had to have knee surgery but is back as Liverpool try to push for a Champions League spot with 12 Premier League games to go.

He had four goals and three assists in 11 matches this season before his injury.

The Reds travel to Manchester City as league fixtures resume this weekend after the international break.

It’s too early to say whether Diaz will feature because Liverpool will not be taking any risks given how long he has been out.