Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

After Tyrone Mings signed a new deal earlier on Friday, he said: "I am very happy with him, his commitment is great and his performance is great."

Mings will be in Saturday's squad, as will Bertrand Traore, but Diego Carlos "needs time to be fit".

On his former club Arsenal, he said: "They are a very good team in a very good moment, the last match will not change their confidence in how they are progressing."

He added: "Arsenal could be better than us, but we are playing at home and at home we have to show our best performance."

Emery wants to get closer to Villa supporters and said: "We have to enjoy our supporters and be connected with them."

He said he wants to be successful at Villa and has "a big responsibility to help the club to take the next step".

