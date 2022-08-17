Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Two draws, four dropped points and already a sizeable gap between their Premier League position and the top of the table indicates that it’s been a far from ideal start to the season for Liverpool.

Though both matches so far ended in draws, it’s worth pointing out that the performances against Fulham and Crystal Palace were polar opposites. Sluggish, lethargic and lacking in industry at Craven Cottage, but sharp, energetic and creative against Palace on Monday night at Anfield.

Given average luck in front of goal, they’d have won the game comfortably. But a combination of fantastic defending from Palace and an absence of the clinical finishing that’s become one of the hallmarks of Jurgen Klopp’s team, meant it just didn’t happen.

It’s clearly far from ideal to be losing ground on your main title rivals so early on in the season, but it’s worth bearing in mind that Liverpool drew three of their first seven matches last season and still took the race for the Premier League crown to the final seconds of the campaign.

Some may use that to illustrate how costly drawing the opening two matches this time around could prove to be. But you could say that about every season they’ve ever played. Even the finest football teams don’t win every match. There will always be ifs, buts and maybes.

There’s no doubt that an injury-ravaged start to the new season has left Jurgen Klopp short on options in all areas of the pitch and lacking in balance in that key midfield area.

The Reds' manager will have been aware of that before anybody else. He’s always been of the mind that there are always solutions to footballing problems. He insists that the solutions currently lie within his first-team squad.

Matches between Manchester United and Liverpool are always of great significance. Next Monday night’s renewal is the same, despite the unexpected results for both teams so far.

Virgil van Dijk has been telling BBC Radio Merseyside that this is a match that "is like no other". He added: "They’ve had a difficult start but they’re a good team with good players all over the pitch. We want to make sure we’re ready for it.”

Liverpool’s approach to the game won’t change. They’ll play front-foot football and, as ever, believe that their approach will yield dividends.

