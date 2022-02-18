Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Team news

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns but they are without on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Cheikhou Kouyate could feature for the first time since winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal but Nathan Ferguson remains out.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is unavailable after he injured ankle ligaments in the Club World Cup final.

Reece James remains out but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is fit again.

