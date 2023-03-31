Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento faces up to two months out after suffering a fractured metatarsal while on international duty with Ecuador.

Tariq Lamptey is back in training after a knee injury and could feature for the first time in a month, but Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana are still out.

Brentford are without midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who is suspended.

Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter remain out with respective calf and knee injuries.

