Arteta revealed his pleasure at signing a new contract at the Emirates: “I am delighted because it shows a real commitment on both sides about what we want to do together in this beautiful journey. We have the same plans and ambitions and we share the same belief.”

He praised the fans for their support of the team: “The chemistry with the fans is growing every week and the players are feeling it. In my opinion, that has been the game-changer. Their energy and emotions towards the team has been really contagious.”

On adding depth to his squad: "We want to improve the team and the squad. We want to retain our best players and add more quality and depth into that to be more competitive. We have to be really prepared with when we do that and why we want to do it.”

He says that Ben White is still in contention but needs to train on Saturday to see if he will be available, while everybody else is ready to play.