Hibs' Hoppe targets Europe after first goal

Matthew Hoppe admits his career has "been full of ups and downs", but the United States striker prays that his first goal on loan to Hibernian from Middlesbrough has him back on the upward trajectory.

The California-born 21-year-old's youth career started with LA Galaxy and included two years at the Barca Residency Academy before making his professional debut with Schalke 04 then joining Middlesbrough from Mallorca in 2021.

"I've just got to stay consistent and keep trusting God and, when I get my chance, just take it like I've done here," he said after scoring his second in Hibs' 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

"I'm happy to do that and happy to get the goal. It's a little different from life in Middlesbrough, but I'm enjoying it - everyone at the club has been really helpful."

Hoppe, who was making his second appearance as a Hibs substitute after replacing the injured Aidan McGeady, pointed out the significance of a win that lifts his new side into fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

"Our aim here is to get to Europe," he said. "We are on track for that, so yup, I'm happy at that.

"I thought the pace of the game was good. I thought we played well as a team. We dominated the game and created a lot of chances."