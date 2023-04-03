Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been installed as one of the favourites to become the next Leicester City manager following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Sun), external

Kris Commons has praise for Rangers' impressive run of form but predicts his former team Celtic will show there is a "gulf in class in next weekend's derby. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Tomoki Iwata shone in his first Celtic start yesterday and manager Ange Postecoglou reckons the Japanese midfielder is poised to hit the heights after a patient opening to his career in Scotland. (Daily Record), external

