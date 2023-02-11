Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaking to BBC MOTD: "Ah, I'm more pleased with the performance. Wow, what a performance. I asked them to perform potentially the best of their season and I think we were up there.

"We can celebrate that. We didn't get three points but we can celebrate the performance. It was even more impressive the way we came back.

"We were going here to the Emirates to face Arsenal at home. When you get those three big chances [in the first half] you have to score at least one. If we had gone in front then I think we have a bigger chance of winning the game but still, a good performance.

"It shows what these boys are about. Top characters who care and fight for each other."

On VAR decision: "It's one of those tight situations that luckily fell our way. I understand where they are coming from but I don't think [Ethan Pinnock] is hugely affecting in that situation so I hope it stands."

On unbeaten run: "It's usually the 'big clubs' that have those spells so it's incredible and says a lot about the players and staff. We are pleased and hopefully we can keep adding layers."