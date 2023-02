Image caption,

Danny Armstrong. The best player on the park by a country mile. His strike was one of real quality, and he almost had two more that fizzed just wide.

Like much of this season, the little winger was at the heart of everything good Kilmarnock did.

Honourable mention to Luke Chambers. The 18-year-old made his debut and slotted in nicely at right-back, setting up Armstrong's goal.