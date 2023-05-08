Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen fell to a 1-0 defeat at Ibrox on Sunday, putting an end to their winning run.

Here's what you had to say:

Fred: A great game. Aberdeen now fight hard and do not collapse, it's so different from before the new management team. We must be a safe bet to finish third. Definitely on a positive journey. Never fun to lose but it was a fantastic strike so credit must be given to Rangers who fought hard.

Daniel: Aberdeen can be proud of themselves today, missed two great chances in the first half, and if they go in it's a different game. Why did VAR not check the Goldson foul on Duk in the first half? Rangers were better in possession and deserved their win.

Duncan: Aberdeen are still a work in progress. However, If Duk converted his chances, we would not have needed the potential penalty that was ignored. Aberdeen will be a ruthless beast next season under Barry Robson and that's only a good thing. If the fixture had been at Pittodrie, there would have been a different outcome. Robson's Reds are rising.

Niall: On another day the Dons could have gone home with all three points. Despite Rangers' domination in territory and possession, once again the Dons rearguard stood firm and looked much more composed than on many previous trips to Govan. A great foundation is being laid for next season where the challenge to retain current loans players will be paramount.

Derek: Disappointing result, but I thought we were pretty good. Pollock, MacDonald and Scales look better each week. We should have been more clinical like we usually are. Saturday's game against Hibernian is now massive.