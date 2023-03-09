Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon: Team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would not reveal if striker Gabriel Jesus had travelled for the first leg of his side's last-16 Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Brazil forward Jesus, who has not played since December because of a knee injury, trained in London on Wednesday before the squad flew to Portugal.

When asked in Lisbon if the 25-year-old was also there, Arteta remained coy.

"We have brought a few players and you will see on Thursday who is available," he said.

Jesus has returned to full team training since suffering the knee injury at the 2022 World Cup and having surgery on the problem.