Your thoughts on Liverpool's transfer priorities

Putting aside the Sadio Mane speculation, we asked you what Liverpool's transfer priorities should be this summer and which areas need to be strengthened.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Homayoun: We need a young and agile Firmino-like player as our number nine. We need another right-wing as Salah’s understudy, contester and replacement for next year. We need a quick dribbler as our number 10 to break the defences, because next season even more teams will try to play counter-attack football against us. We also need a keeper to replace Adrian.

Fergus: We already have a young, fast, feisty striker with immense technical, physical and mental ability with a proven goalscoring record in the Premier League in the few opportunities he's had. Whatever we do, don't sell Takumi Minamino.

Darryl: If Sadio Mane does go, if I was Jurgen I’d pick up the phone to Lewandowski (he knows him from his Dortmund days) or get Timo Werner from Chelsea. He would definitely come and Tuchel would definitely sell! He would suit our style so much better than Chelsea and Jurgen did want him before! But I wouldn’t be worried if Sadio goes - Jurgen knows best.

Aarif: It looks like we'll be saying goodbye to Mane, albeit reluctantly. Others to depart should be Phillips, Neco Williams and Ox. Players in should be one or both of Darwin Nunez or Serge Gnabry (the latter in a potential swap?) if Salah leaves too. Midfield requires some surgery. Bellingham would be a great addition, or someone with similar attributes.