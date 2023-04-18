Mohamed Elneny said he wants to be an "Arsenal legend" and still plans on playing his part in their title run-in despite being out injured.

The Gunners' longest-serving player only made eight appearances this season before being sidelined with a thigh injury.

Speaking about the final weeks of the campaign, the Egyptian midfielder said: "I'm not on the pitch but I am still a part of what is going on at the moment.

"For me, when I come to our football club every morning, it is not in my mind that I'm not playing.

"I come with a smile on my face to give energy to people when they need it.

"I come in every day and I try to give everything to my family - because we work as a family and I look I try to look after my family. I try to give everything to this family to be successful. I talk to them, I listen. We discuss things football and not football."

The 30-year-old said being awarded a new one-year contract despite his injury meant a lot.

"It was really special because I love this football club," he told PA news agency.

"They care as much about me as I care about them and they showed that. It was a really good feeling.

"The first ever interview I gave when I signed, they asked me about what I saw in the future. I said I wanted to be an Arsenal legend.

"I still want to be that. I want to stay here as long as I can because of how much I love this club. I don't think I would be able to go and play for a different team any more."