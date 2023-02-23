Dyche on Pickford, Motson and FA charges
- Published
Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Everton's game with Aston Villa on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the news conference:
Dyche confirmed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has agreed a new deal at the club, saying the England number one is a "very good player and a good servant" to Everton.
He paid tribute to John Motson, describing the former BBC commentator a "legend" after his passing.
On the government's white paper, he said "football has got that big it has to be looked at to make sure everything is in place."
Dyche said the crowd have "played their part" in their two wins at Goodison Park so far, adding Villa is "another important game".
Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday's game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Asked if the job has been easier or more difficult than expected, Dyche said "no job is easy", adding it has been "very enjoyable so far".
On the fine from their match against Liverpool and being charged for the brawl against Leeds, he said "no-one got sent off and there wasn’t anything too malicious" but understands the sanctions handed out.