Tottenham remain without Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon due to injury, while Lucas Moura is banned.

Interim boss Cristian Stellini takes charge of fifth-placed Spurs following his sending-off against Brighton.

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has Marcos Senesi available again after a hamstring issue.

However, he is still without Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Hamed Traore.