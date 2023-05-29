Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen's 5-0 defeat at Celtic on the final day of the league season.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Fred: We were outclassed and outplayed. Celtic are a cut above. The team looked jaded today. I am sure Barry Robson will freshen the squad in the next few weeks and fire them up for a real push next season. We cannot compete with Celtic but I am confident we can with the rest of the Premiership. It was a shot of reality at Celtic Park!

Niall: With the news that Pollock is returning south, this brings sharp focus on securing a strong defensive unit for next season. Finishing third is remarkable given the loss of 60 goals and these frailties were exposed once again at Parkhead. Running out of steam might explain this result but the Dons need much more consistency with a rebuilt defence.

Dennis: A serious wake-up call. The manager needs to sign skillful players and ditch loan deals. The defeat on Saturday showed how far away they were from a free-flowing Celtic team. It will be interesting to see what backing the manager gets on recruitment.

John: Saturday was an embarrassment - no shots on goal the entire match, and the defence was back to its old ways. Don’t get me wrong, Celtic were back at their best, but we were terrible and Celtic were scoring at will. Barry Robson has a massive job over the summer because that team is not good enough.