Heart of Midlothian v Rangers: Team news

Hearts defender James Hill is likely to be available for the visit of Rangers after missing Sunday's trip to Livingston, but midfielder Cammy Devlin and right-back Michael Smith were described by manager Robbie Neilson as "touch and go".

Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven, Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Craig Gordon are all still out.

Rangers could have Nicolas Raskin, their new signing from Standard Liege, available, while fellow midfielder Ryan Jack is expected to shrug off a shin knock.

Centre-half John Souttar and striker Kemar Roofe are nearing comebacks but remain out along with Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Steven Davis, Ridvan Yilmaz and Filip Helander.